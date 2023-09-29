FearlesslyKind Summit: this one’s for the girls

Krista Vandersnick, organizer of FearlesslyKind Summit discusses skills girls will learn at the event.
By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Giving space for girls to talk about their life experiences, good or bad, is limited. Especially among social pressures.

The FearlesslyKind Summit is a one-day program giving girls the tools and confidence to create a kind and supportive girl world. Krista Vandersnick, with South Dakota Kind, says girls in grades 4 through grade 8 will benefit the most from this free program.

The FearlesslyKind Summit is Sept. 30 starting at the Pearson Alumni Center at SD School of Mines. Girls will start this program at 12:30 p.m.

For more information check out the interview with Krista Vandersnick above.

