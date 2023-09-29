The colors of Spearfish Canyon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every year Spearfish Canyon sheds its colors of green and welcomes in an array of oranges, yellows, and reds.

Even if temperatures remain warm into October, the first sign that fall is in the air is the color of the leaves changing.

Fall is the perfect time for people to come check out The Black Hills.

“There are so many beautiful areas throughout the black hills with fall foliage. Spearfish Canyon is definitely a highlight for fall foliage in this area. The Peter Norbeck scenic byway is also fantastic so people heading down to the Custer State Park area will see beautiful colors as well. All throughout the Black Hills you can see really beautiful colors,” says Michelle Thompson, the president of the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association.

Spearfish Canyon is a popular destination for tourists, especially this time of year. The further you fare, the more vibrant the colors are.

People travel from around the country to see the changing of the leaves.

“We do have a lot of people that come from out of state during this time of year. A lot of times it tends to be a little closer in, maybe our Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, drive-in markets. We do have a lot of out-of-state visitors this time of year,” Thompson continues.

Always pull into a designated pull-off spot if you are going to stop and check out the leaves.

“Be careful, pay attention, pull off in designated pull-off areas, and just have a very safe time while you’re here,” she concludes.

The peak time to see the most vibrant colors, and maybe some wildlife, is now, through next week.

