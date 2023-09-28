Update on fatal hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

(AP)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist died on Sept. 17 from injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, he was hit near the intersection of Haines Avenue and College Avenue around 9 p.m. He was taken to Monument Hospital where he later died. An autopsy conducted Sept. 19 showed that the rider died because of his crash injuries.

An update on the investigation shows detectives have used evidence recovered from the scene to determine the second involved vehicle is likely a white 1999 to 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have caused damage to the passenger side view mirror, damage to an AVS brand window visor, and general damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to have black AVS wind visors around the windows. There may also be black paint transfer on the damaged area of the Chevrolet pickup from the collision with the motorcycle.

If anyone has any information about a pickup matching this description that recently incurred damage, they are encouraged to contact Detective Nathan Senesac at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Read the original story here.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Abdul Mohammed, a scammer who stole 100k from a Pennington County resident.
Scammer arrested after taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Yellow Bird who walked away from a...
UPDATE: Minnehaha County escapee could be armed, in Rapid City area
Uprooted claims business is being affected due to construction on Rapid City's St. Joseph Street.
Downtown business owners upset about what they call a lack of communication with city
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem talks with state National Guard soldiers deployed at the southern...
Noem visits South Dakota Guard at southern border

Latest News

Nothing simpler than this delicious recipe for strawberry cream pie!
In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Super Simple Strawberry Cream Pie
Nothing simpler than this delicious recipe for strawberry cream pie!
In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Super Simple Strawberry Cream Pie
'Spirit of America' Gala raises money for Mt. Rushmore, continuing educational programming at...
Mt. Rushmore Society raises money for monument’s legacy
Rapid City Legal and Finance
Rapid City sales tax jumps in July