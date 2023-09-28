Rapid City officials are working to get rid hundreds of lead pipes

It is up to the homeowners to find, and eventually fix these old, galvanized steel lead pipes.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Decades ago use of lead in public water systems was banned by the federal government.

However, some older pipes still exist using lead or galvanized steel.

The Environmental Protection Agency-mandated Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) has begun across the nation and here in Rapid City.

The main goal behind the inventory is to find lead pipes in the city that could cause health issues over a long period.

The city water superintendent, Eric Boyda said if lead service lines are found, owners or renters will be notified.

“If any damage occurs, if you have a leak to a service line that’s made out of lead of galvanized steel, you can’t just do a simple fix. It requires the whole line to be replaced,” Boyda said.

According to the municipal code, homeowners are responsible for the cost of replacing those pipes.

“Right now, there isn’t any owner-specific funding opportunities, there will be opportunities for the city of Rapid City to apply for funds, so the biggest one right now is the state revolving water fund, and there’s funds available for lead service line replacements,” Boyda said.

Officials say if there are any unknown materials used building code regulations will need to be reviewed, and property owners may need to be contacted to set up an inspection.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Abdul Mohammed, a scammer who stole 100k from a Pennington County resident.
Scammer arrested after taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident
The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
It’s that time of year again where visitors from all over will set their sights on the Black...
Have a dose of patience if you plan on attending year’s Buffalo Round Up
Uprooted claims business is being affected due to construction on Rapid City's St. Joseph Street.
Downtown business owners upset about what they call a lack of communication with city
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem talks with state National Guard soldiers deployed at the southern...
Noem visits South Dakota Guard at southern border

Latest News

Long overdue road construction is using a temporary road service for the upcoming winter season.
Spearfish uses temporary winter road surface to address long-standing issues
Officials at Custer State Park are preparing for the roundup this Friday.
Custer Buffalo Roundup glimpses into a time gone
Sharon, a Vietnam War veteran, and Albert, a World War II veteran, were able to fly to...
Veteran’s couple journey from WWII to Vietnam, a lifetime of service and love
Panoramic picture of those that attended the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.
Children of the Rapid City Indian Boarding School are being remembered in impactful ways