Mt. Rushmore Society raises money for monument’s legacy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Before Mount Rushmore was completed, the Mt. Rushmore Society had been raising millions of dollars for the national monument.

Since 1930, the Mt. Rushmore Society has planned events, and community programs, and helped raise money for improvements. Right now, Diana Nielsen, CEO of the Mt. Rushmore Society they are raising money for new movies to tell the story of Mt. Rushmore.

‘The Spirit of America’ Gala is a major fundraiser for the society, helping to bring programs to Mt. Rushmore. Some of the educational programs include traditional flute players, storytellers, and dance exhibitions from tribal members. The theme of the gala is “Red, White, and Blue Jeans.” This year’s gala is at the Security First Bank, because of the potential government shutdown.

If you pull out a dollar bill you may notice the signature of Rosie Rios, the 43rd Treasurer of the United States. She is this year’s featured speaker. In addition to being a Treasurer of the United States, she is the chair of the United States America 250 Commission. The commission will help the entire nation celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The ‘Spirit of America’ Gala is Oct. 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

You can get your tickets by visiting this link. To hear more from Nielsen check out the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.