KOTA Cares: The Spearfish Senior Center offers people free medical equipment

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Medical equipment is expensive, and the high cost of buying such equipment can be a significant challenge for many people.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we shine a light on a lesser-known program at the Spearfish Senior Center whose goal is to assist with that challenge.

From wheelchairs and walkers to various other medical devices, the Community Medical Equipment Program at the Spearfish Senior Center gives it all.

The program loans out equipment at no cost and people are allowed to keep the items for as long as they need.

“Not only do we have seniors coming in that are needing this medical equipment, we also have people that aren’t senior age; they’re under 50. And sometimes they’re unable to buy it, insurance doesn’t cover it, maybe they don’t even have health insurance,” said Stephanie Crago, executive director for the Spearfish Senior Center.

Many of the devices that are loaned out through the program have been donated.

Not only does it help people who are going through surgery or dealing with mobility issues, the program helps keep the equipment from ending up in the trash.

The process to receive equipment is quite simple, people can just show up.

“They come in, say, you know I just had this, my mother just fell, and can we get something to help her out and we’ll say sure. And we take them out there and they take what they need, and they sign a sheet who they are, kind of a liability release type information, and away they go,” said Doug Schmit, board president for the Spearfish Senior Center

The Spearfish Senior Center is located at 1306 N 10th Street. The medical equipment loan-out hours are from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

