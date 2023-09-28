In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Super Simple Strawberry Cream Pie

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Strawberry Cream Pie Day! Hip hip hooray!

There are so many variations of this type of pie ... cheesecake based to gelatin based.

Here is a cream cheese based recipe that comes together in no time. First, beat together 1 package cream cheese with a quarter cup of sugar in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in 3/4 cup mashed or finely dice strawberries; stir to combine.

In another bowl, beat together 1 cup heavy cream with 1/4 cup confectioner’s sugar until stiff peaks form. Add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract. Fold into cream cheese mixture until evenly mixed. Add 1/4 cup more sliced strawberries. ***

Spoon mixture into a graham cracker crust. Cover and chill at least 3 hours before serving. Decorate with sliced strawberries and mint, if desired.

***To make this even simpler, forget the heavy cream and confectioner’s sugar, and even the vanilla. Simply substitute 1 standard size container of thawed prepared whipped topping!!***

