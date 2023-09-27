Youth and Family Services officials help keep kids fed

By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth and Family Services has various programs to help families, including the Family Child Care Nutrition Program.

The nutrition program focuses on helping childcare providers by reimbursing them to better serve healthy meals and snacks to children.

YFS sponsors the program in 30 western South Dakota counties and currently serves approximately 85 providers, according to their nutrition services director, Darcie Decker.

“Currently, a provider, if they serve a breakfast, lunch and a snack they can receive $5.70 each day for every child they feed if they’re serving breakfast lunch and a snack,” Decker said.

According to the YFS website, Nutrition Services provides more than 620,000 meals and snacks to children in YFS programs and to children who are housed in a registered daycare setting.

More information about the program can be found on the Youth and Family Services website by clicking here.

