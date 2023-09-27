Torve remembers Pev Evans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -James “Pev” Evans passed away at the age of 90 last week. After a standout football career at RC Central and the University of Nebraska Evans turned his attention to the baseball diamond. Evans served as a long time coach for Post 22 and was also a successful orthodontist. We caught up with current Hardhats head coach Kelvin Torve to chat about the impact Evans had on him and the program.

