Today will be the warmest day of the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure aloft moves over the area today, resulting in very warm temperatures. Today we’ll see highs near 80 at least in Rapid City.

A cold front moves through late tonight and Thursday, bringing brisk winds and somewhat cooler air. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s and 70s. An upper level trough could trigger some isolated showers and thundershowers Thursday evening.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with above normal temperatures in the 70s. Sunday, a weak disturbance might trigger some isolated thunderstorms but temperatures will still be above normal.

The major trough out west stays out west into next week. That means warmer than normal temperatures here through at least next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.