Suspect arrested in 1987 killing of 6-year-old boy after cold-case breakthrough

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in California said they’ve made an arrest in the decades-old murder of a 6-year-old.

Fred Cain III was arrested in Oregon earlier this month and will face murder, kidnapping and sodomy charges in Jeremy Stoner’s death.

Jeremy, who lived in Vallejo, was kidnapped from his home in 1987. His body was found a few days later in Sacramento County.

Jeremy Stoner, 6, was found dead in Sacramento County, California, in 1987.
Jeremy Stoner, 6, was found dead in Sacramento County, California, in 1987.(Source: KOVR/CNN)

Police originally arrested another man, Shawn Melton, for the boy’s slaying, charging him with the murder, but a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in two trials.

Melton was eventually exonerated through DNA technology, though he didn’t live to see the day. He died in 2000, KOVR reported.

The same technology that exonerated Melton identified Cain as a suspect.

“I feel that DNA is such a powerful tool in these cases, and it’s such an important tool because it can not only solve only crimes like we believe it’s solving this one, but it can also exonerate somebody who is innocent,” said Solano County District Attorney Krishna Adams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. KOVR via CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
It’s that time of year again where visitors from all over will set their sights on the Black...
Have a dose of patience if you plan on attending year’s Buffalo Round Up
Uprooted claims business is being affected due to construction on Rapid City's St. Joseph Street.
Downtown business owners upset about what they call a lack of communication with city
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem talks with state National Guard soldiers deployed at the southern...
Noem visits South Dakota Guard at southern border
The unique Crazy Horse Memorial light show is ending due to outdated equipment after 17 years.
Crazy Horse Memorial bids farewell to laser light show after 17 years

Latest News

File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect is fit for trial after forced medication, psychologists say
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case
A Jack in the Box employee who appears on video to have shot at a customer tells her side of...
Jack in the Box ex-employee accused of shooting at family in drive-thru responds to lawsuit
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US secures the release of the soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago