Seasonable with a small chance for showers on tap for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout tonight and partly cloudy skies will settle in. Lows will remain slightly above average, with most areas in the 50s tonight; however, some areas, such as Deadwood and Sundance, could dip into the upper 40s. A dry, cold front will pass through the area late tonight and early Thursday. Thursday will start off breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph and a few passing clouds. This will cause temperatures to only climb into the 60s and low 70s as cloud cover will continue into the afternoon. The chance for showers will develop later in the evening for Wyoming; these showers will move northeasterly, with a few showers developing north of the Black Hills.

We will dry out for Friday, and temperatures will be slow to warm up on Friday but should remain in the mid-60s to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s and increasing cloud cover throughout the day. For Sunday, another chance for some much-needed showers, the highs are expected to be in the low 70s to mid 80s.

