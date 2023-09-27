Seasonable with a small chance for showers on tap for Thursday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout tonight and partly cloudy skies will settle in. Lows will remain slightly above average, with most areas in the 50s tonight; however, some areas, such as Deadwood and Sundance, could dip into the upper 40s. A dry, cold front will pass through the area late tonight and early Thursday. Thursday will start off breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph and a few passing clouds. This will cause temperatures to only climb into the 60s and low 70s as cloud cover will continue into the afternoon. The chance for showers will develop later in the evening for Wyoming; these showers will move northeasterly, with a few showers developing north of the Black Hills.

We will dry out for Friday, and temperatures will be slow to warm up on Friday but should remain in the mid-60s to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s and increasing cloud cover throughout the day. For Sunday, another chance for some much-needed showers, the highs are expected to be in the low 70s to mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Abdul Mohammed, a scammer who stole 100k from a Pennington County resident.
Scammer arrested after taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident
The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
It’s that time of year again where visitors from all over will set their sights on the Black...
Have a dose of patience if you plan on attending year’s Buffalo Round Up
Uprooted claims business is being affected due to construction on Rapid City's St. Joseph Street.
Downtown business owners upset about what they call a lack of communication with city
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem talks with state National Guard soldiers deployed at the southern...
Noem visits South Dakota Guard at southern border

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Today will be the warmest day of the week.
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Lots of Sunshine in Store This Week ; Above Average Temperatures Continue
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Another warm and sunny day today.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures.