Rapid City’s sister city visits for next 10 days

Everyday the guests will be able to experience new things in South Dakota.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sister City program exchanges representatives from other countries to make professional visits to Rapid City, helping everyone understand cultural differences.

Last year Rapid City representatives visited Germany. This year nine Germans from Apolda make a trip to South Dakota for the next 10 days.

“When we started this, the Sister City Organization, we were trying to promote culture and peace because it was after the fall of the wall. So, they wanted to understand how we live and we wanted to understand how they live,” said Tami Hall, president of Apolda, Germany Sister City Association.

The Apolda guests will get to do a variety of activities during their stay.

“It’s my first time being in the U.S.A. So, I’m seeing a lot of beautiful landscapes, learning about the culture, and seeing the city by myself and not just on tv, and it’s just an amazing time here,” said Hannah Bendorff, visiting from Germany.

On Tuesday the Apolda guests went on a tour of a fire station and visited Mount Rushmore.

