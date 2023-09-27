Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Goulash

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a quick and easy one pot diner perfect for comfort food any day or night of the week!

First, in 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large skillet, brown 1 small diced onion along with1 chopped small green pepper along with a pound of lean ground beef until beef is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Drain any excess grease then add 2 minced garlic cloves and cook until softened.

Pour in 1 (15oz) can of tomato sauce and 1 (15oz) can petite diced tomatoes. Add a can of beef broth and 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce. Then add 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, 1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning and 1 tablespoon Hungarian paprika. Stir to combine then add 1 cup of dry pasta, such as elbow macaroni, ziti or penne.**

Bring to a boil then cover and simmer for 20 minutes until pasta is tender.

When serving, sprinkle with cheddar cheese, if desired.

**Alternatively, you can cook the cup of pasta ahead of time, drain and add the cooked noodles to the remaining ingredients. If you do this, don’t add the beef broth and simmer for 10 minutes total.**

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
It’s that time of year again where visitors from all over will set their sights on the Black...
Have a dose of patience if you plan on attending year’s Buffalo Round Up
Uprooted claims business is being affected due to construction on Rapid City's St. Joseph Street.
Downtown business owners upset about what they call a lack of communication with city
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem talks with state National Guard soldiers deployed at the southern...
Noem visits South Dakota Guard at southern border
The unique Crazy Horse Memorial light show is ending due to outdated equipment after 17 years.
Crazy Horse Memorial bids farewell to laser light show after 17 years

Latest News

Crowds gathered at Canyon Lake Park to enjoy hot food from a variety of food trucks.
Family Food Truck Night comes to a close
Just a few ingredients needed for this simple but delicious strawberry parfait.
Sheridan Cooks - Strawberry Parfait
No marinara here - fresh tomatoes burst with flavor in this easy pasta sauce.
In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Pasta with Fresh Tomato Sauce
A delicious, filling meal perfect for families.
Cooking Beef with Eric - Creamy Steak Fettuccine