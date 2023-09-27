Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Goulash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a quick and easy one pot diner perfect for comfort food any day or night of the week!

First, in 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large skillet, brown 1 small diced onion along with1 chopped small green pepper along with a pound of lean ground beef until beef is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Drain any excess grease then add 2 minced garlic cloves and cook until softened.

Pour in 1 (15oz) can of tomato sauce and 1 (15oz) can petite diced tomatoes. Add a can of beef broth and 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce. Then add 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, 1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning and 1 tablespoon Hungarian paprika. Stir to combine then add 1 cup of dry pasta, such as elbow macaroni, ziti or penne.**

Bring to a boil then cover and simmer for 20 minutes until pasta is tender.

When serving, sprinkle with cheddar cheese, if desired.

**Alternatively, you can cook the cup of pasta ahead of time, drain and add the cooked noodles to the remaining ingredients. If you do this, don’t add the beef broth and simmer for 10 minutes total.**

