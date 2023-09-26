South Dakota video lottery businesses say to raise the max bet

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Video Lottery has had the same maximum bet set at $2 per play since 1989.

Two men representing the South Dakota Liquor and Gaming Association want to raise that max bet.

This is not the first time the maximum bet for video lottery has been discussed.

Vice president of the South Dakota Licensed Beverage Dealers and Gaming Association, and owner of the Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill, Don Rose said they are not looking for expansion they are looking for change.

“Maybe it’s one dollar, maybe it’s a two-dollar bet limit raise you know, up to four dollars, or five dollars you know. There’s all sorts of things to do, but they got to listen. They gotta give us a chance to talk,” Rose said.

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin speaks against the bill as it could potentially have negative impacts especially for those with gambling addictions.

“The amount you can bet to the best of my knowledge, since the late ‘80s, when video lottery came in; the amount you can bet at any one time has not changed, and some people say we should change this. And I’m going to argue, we should keep it as it is,” Bolin said.

Last session the state Senate voted on whether or not to raise the bet and jackpot limits for video lottery. Results were 17-18 in favor of keeping the law the same.

Republican Sen. Ryan Maher said it is time for a change.

“With the cost of everything else increasing, the cost of labor, the cost of utilities, the cost of rent, the cost of everything else. It’s just a way of helping offset some of that,” Maher said.

In addition to increasing the maximum bet, proponents are also suggesting increasing the jackpot limits from $1,000 to $2,500.

The South Dakota Video Lottery officials declined to comment on potential legislation at this time.

