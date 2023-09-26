Rapid Transit System officials propose bus route changes

By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid Transit System staff are discussing the possibility of route changes for RapidRide services.

Rapid Transit System officials say the public is welcome to drop in at the Milo Barber Transportation Center from 7:30-5 p.m. through Friday where staff will be available for public questions and comments about possible route changes.

Route changes are being considered because of businesses moving and changes within the city’s layout, according to the Rapid Transit System division manager, Megan Gould-Stabile.

”Once we receive our public comment period and have the community provide their information that they’re looking at, then we will take that information, make segment changes to that if we feel necessary, or leave the proposed routes the way they are. And then we have a lot of back work into determining where the bus stops will be, the timing of those routes, that type of stuff,” Gould-Stabile said.

Gould-Stabile said once the first steps are completed they will be brought before the city council and the mayor.

Written comments on the proposed routes can also be mailed to Rapid Transit System, 333 6th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701.

