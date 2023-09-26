Prepping yourself and your pet for emergencies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although animals can’t communicate with us verbally, they can show us they are in distress in other ways.

Warning signs your animal may show include labored breathing, being lethargic, pacing or shaking, whining, or anything that is out of the normal for your pet could mean something is wrong.

“If you think it’s food related or they ate something that maybe is poisonous you’d want to call the pet poison health line right away. Then you’ll want to call your emergency vet and they will take you through the steps to solve that problem. If you think it’s something where they may have broken a bone or they may have been hit or injured in some way, same thing, call your vet right away and they’ll walk you through the steps,” said Jerry Steinley, executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Steinley also suggests having a pet emergency kit.

