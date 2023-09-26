Noem visits South Dakota Guard at southern border

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem talks with state National Guard soldiers deployed at the southern...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem talks with state National Guard soldiers deployed at the southern border in Texas.(SD Governor's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem toured the U.S. southern border Tuesday, where 50 state guard soldiers are deployed to help slow illegal border crossings.

The deployment is part of Operation Lone Star, launched by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“The situation at our southern border continues to deteriorate,” Noem said in a prepared release. “The Mexican drug cartels are taking advantage of the open border to proliferate their drugs and human trafficking. This criminal activity is making South Dakotans less safe.”

Noem was joined at the border by South Dakota Adjutant General Mark Morrell and South Dakota Secretary of Public Safety Bob Perry.

This is the second time in two years that Noem sent guard soldiers south to support Abbott’s efforts to stop illegal border crossings.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visits the 50 state National Guard soldiers she deployed to the southern border to help slow illegal border crossings.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD says recent Rapid Creek murder suspects shared same social circles
Richard Hirth adds to plea
Montana doctor compromises Hirth’s case, putting his trial on hold
It’s that time of year again where visitors from all over will set their sights on the Black...
Have a dose of patience if you plan on attending year’s Buffalo Round Up
DPS announces October sobriety checkpoints
Cattle on ranch
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle herd

Latest News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visits the 50 state National Guard soldiers she deployed to the...
Gov Noem visits Guard soldiers at border
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
The Black Hills Parks and Forests Association is setting up mini shops like this all over the...
Supporting the park services by shopping
Pet emergencies can happen at anytime, therefore it's best to know what steps to take when this...
Prepping yourself and your pet for emergencies