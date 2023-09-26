Midwest Honor Flight network continues to restore veteran access to memories lived in the past

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The honor of being able to return home and enjoy what many US servicemen and women have fought for is something many Americans take for granted, but for some of those men and women who have fought on the frontlines, that opportunity was taken from them during various conflicts.

That’s where the Honor Flight Network comes in.

These national flights aim to give veterans from wars past an opportunity to see the US capital and the memorials that commemorate their service. Honor flights are also a way for the public to honor and thank the Americans who fought for the freedoms we have today.

“For these veterans, they deserve nothing less. You know they were willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that we enjoy today, and so for them to be able to go out and see the memorials that’ve been dedicated to their service and sacrifice is honestly the least we can as the American people,” said Midwest Honor Flights president and CEO Aaron Van Beek.

If you are interested in learning more about the Midwest Honor Flight organization, you can head to their website, where you can find the apply tab for Veterans, Guardians, Flight Crew, and Volunteers. You can also call the Midwest Honor Flight hotline at (605) 215-1319 to learn more information about the application process.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.