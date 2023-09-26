The key to your favorite fall pie, getting the right pumpkin

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pumpkin season is here and if you’re not one for carving, you can still have some fun by digging out your favorite pie recipe.

If you’re thinking of ditching the canned pumpkin and heading to the pumpkin patch to make your pie from scratch, you want to make sure you get the right one.

Pumpkins for carving and the ones used for your favorite fall pie are different.

Your pie pumpkin’s flesh will be dark orange inside, plus the flesh will be thick and dense, which makes it easier to scrape out in chunks.

According to My Fearless Kitchen, the key difference is the inside of the pumpkin.

“They’re smaller, they’re sweeter, they’re drier. They’ve got a much smoother skin, which makes them really easy to peel,” added Nickie Steinback with Pistachio Pie Bakery.

Another tip to making sure you have the freshest pumpkin is to avoid ones that have deep nicks, bruises, or soft spots, those are signs that rot has set in.

