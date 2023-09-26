First Lakota surgeon to summit worlds highest mountain returns home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As of January, 6,338 have been able to conquer Mount Everest, and one of those people is Dr. Jacob Weasel of South Dakota.

To start this journey Weasel had to hike to an Everest base camp.

“You would hike for about six hours a day and stop in tea shops along the way and have lunch or have tea, and slowly gain altitude. So, your body is adapting as you’re making your way up through the valley,” said Weasel.

Once he made it to camp, this is where he spent about a month and a half going up and down the mountain in order to prepare his body.

Weasel was not only able to summit the mountain successfully, but he was able to experience different cultures.

“This is one of the things that I have loved about mountaineering. Whether it’s in Africa or South America or halfway around the World in Nepal, the people that you get to experience, and the culture you get to experience is something that broadens your horizon,” said Weasel.

Weasel is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and during his climb he noticed something that reminded him of home.

“I remember seeing prayer flags all throughout the journey up the mountain and up through the valley. And it reminded me of being back home, and climbing Black Elk Peak and seeing prayer flags out there. So, I think there’s a lot of similarities and a lot of things we share,” said Weasel.

During his journey to the top of Mount Everest, Weasel carried a present to leave on the mountain, one that was given to him by a friend.

“He had blessed an eagle feather and gifted it to me and asked me to take it to the top of the World. So, I was able to carry it from Rapid City, South Dakota all the way to the top of Mount Everest,” said Weasel.

This feather symbolizes all indigenous people in the United States.

When asked how he felt once he successfully conquered the World’s tallest mountain, Weasel had one word to describe it.

“For me its always been a humbling experience. So, standing up there you feel very small, but not in a negative way that you’re insignificant in some way, but in a positive aspect as part of something bigger in yourself,” said Weasel.

After successfully summiting Mount Everest Weasel is moving on to other projects .

“In January I’ll be traveling down to Argentina and hopefully summiting Aconcagua which is the tallest mountain in South American. Along with ongoing efforts with the Wopila project, the non-profit that I established to do community service projects, not only here in South Dakota but around the World,” said Weasel.

To hear about Weasels journey before summiting Mount Everest, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.