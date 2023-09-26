Black Hills Habitat for Humanity launches aluminum drive

By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Habitat for Humanity is on the hunt for aluminum. The affordable housing organization could win $6,000 to continue bringing homes to the Black Hills. Habitat for Humanity hopes to collect more than 11,000 pounds of aluminum, and they have until November 30 to do so.

This is the second round of aluminum collections, the first ended July 31. Black Hills Habitat for Humanity rounded out the top three in the nation for aluminum with 4,600 pounds. First place was Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity collecting over 11,000 pounds.

Just drop off your aluminum collections at either Black Hill Area Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Rapid City or Spearfish. Dallas Dalin, Director of the Black Hills Area Habitat ReStores says if you have a heavy amount of aluminum they will pick it up.

For more information check out the interview above.

