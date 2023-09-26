Another warm and sunny day today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High pressure at the surface and aloft will bring us another great day today. Sunny skies, mild temperatures - perfect outdoors weather.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as the ridge peaks over us. Many places will see 80+ degree highs.

A cold front will bring breezy, cooler weather Thursday, then warmer temperatures return Friday.

A slow moving storm system will eventually bring us a chance of showers over the weekend, but it’s looking more like any impactful weather changes won’t arrive until sometime next week.

