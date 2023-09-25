Sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week will be mostly dry and warm as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Rockies and northern plains. Expect highs in the 70s each day, with some lower 80s possible on Wednesday as the ridge peaks over our area.

There is a slight chance of a shower Thursday night as a weak upper level trough moves over Wyoming, but the better chances of showers arrive this weekend. However there’s no guaranntee we’ll see significant rainfall as the main low pressure area may hang back to the west. Temperatures should at least be closer to normal by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jacob Weasel, the first known Lakota to summit Mt. Everest.
Lakota Surgeon summits Everest with purpose
Cattle on ranch
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle herd
Residents of this mobile home park feel repair requests have been inconsistent.
Mobile Home residents continue to face conflict with management
Main menu of Midwest 90: Rapid City.
Video game Midwest 90: Rapid City releases first demo
The murder trial of Richard Hirth was cancelled due to an issue with a defense expert witness.
Hirth murder trial cancelled due to witness being ‘compromised’

Latest News

Cooler temperatures with on-and-off showers for the first day of fall
Breezy
A cool start to the weekend with showers at times
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Showers and storms today; warm and dry Sunday and next week.
Scattered T-Storms
Scattered storms are on tap for Friday