Non-profit Black Hills Road Trip to Hope provides financial assistance for breast cancer patients

(American Cancer Society)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the CDC, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, surpassed only by heart disease. One out of every five deaths in the U.S. is due to cancer.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches, the non-profit organization ‘Black Hills Road Trip to Hope’ kicked off its ‘Oktober-breast’ event.

Road Trip of Hope offers direct financial assistance through the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute. This assistance is available to patients who may need help with travel expenses, lodging, utility bills, childcare, and similar needs. This support helps patients access and complete their breast cancer treatment journey.

“The Monument Health Cancer Care Institute sees breast cancer patients from a five-state area. So sometimes, someone might have to travel here five days a week from somewhere like Newcastle to complete their radiation treatments. That’s a lot of gas, lodging, and things like that, and they just need the extra help. That’s what we’re here for,” said Black Hills Road Trip to Hope President Susan Hardina.

The organization’s next event is called ‘Hope in the Hills,’ where they will take over the 1880 train to continue their mission of spreading breast cancer awareness on Oct 7.

