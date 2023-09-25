How Rocket League formed a community among students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - E-sports is an industry that’s estimated to be worth over $1 billion and is expected to grow even more over the next few years.

While the professional gaming industry continues to grow, there aren’t as many opportunities for amateurs. Some North Dakota State University students are looking to change that with their organization Dakota Collegiate Rocket League.

Rocket League is a video game on most gaming platforms that tasks players with scoring goals against the opposing team. While there are already groups all over the country forming for professional play, many of these groups don’t have the option for unskilled players to give it a shot.

Dakota Collegiate Rocket League aims to change that norm by putting amateur brackets into their tournaments.

“The whole reason I made this tournament is for the people that can’t for the lower level people if you’re not high enough in skill well instead of just sitting on the sidelines watching and wishing this tournament is for you. You do get to play regardless of your skill, you do get to make LAN, you do get to be in front of a crowd regardless of your skill, which is an opportunity that very few people get to have,” said Alex Katula, the vice president of NDSU Rocket League.

These tournaments are open to students all over North and South Dakota. Kotula says they are always looking for more players to join their brackets.

