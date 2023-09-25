Have a dose of patience if you plan on attending year’s Buffalo Round Up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s that time of year again when visitors from all over will set their sights on the Black Hills to witness Custer State Park’s ultra-popular “Buffalo Round Up”.

It’s become quite the spectacle as visitors are treated to watch wranglers corral about 1300 buffalo for their annual check at the park. Lydia Austin, Visitor Services Supervisor for Custer State Park says with the weather expected to be in the 70s and the popularity of the show, “we are expecting 20,000 visitors to come visit us and we put on an arts show with music and everything. There’s a lot of traffic so pack your patience with a lot of people going down to the prairie, there’s so many fun things people do like bring breakfast and tailgating.” Austin says the views driving in are great heading to Custer State Park so if you are stuck in traffic whether you come the north route or south route expect to have delays.

Austin reminds us the round-up will offer even more fun because of the 3-day arts festival with over 160 vendors included along with a hot air balloon night glow. The round-up is free, however, check the website for arts festival fees. Austin says they will also have anything from buffalo burgers to popcorn to ice cream and a pie tent.

Austin says to keep an eye out on their Facebook page or website for additional information or questions.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.