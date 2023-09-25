Cutest pet of the week: Cypher

This weeks cutest pet of the week was given to Cypher.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pet of the week is Cypher. The owner says that he will forever be their four-month-old angel. Cypher loved bubble wrap, cuddles with his brother, and chasing leaves and his own tail.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

Make sure to tell us the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

