An event at Black Hills State University aims to restore abortion rights by 2024

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Sisters United and Black Hills State students encouraged people to register to vote in an effort to collect signatures for a petition aimed at putting Roe v. Wade on the ballot.

An event initiated by a Black Hills State student aimed to gather signatures, primarily for abortion to get on the 2024 ballot. Although voter registration was not a requirement to sign the petition, it was noticed that most students on campus were not registered to vote.

”When we run into a student that wants to sign but they can’t because we’re not ready to vote, we’re getting them registered to vote, and then on October 24, same place, same time, either be square, we will be having petitions again. I’m getting those people that got registered to vote, but we’re not able to sign; they’ll be able to sign this petition,” said Black Hills State University student Madison Tucker.

According to the U.S. Census, there’s been a spike in voter registration during presidential election years due to the increased number of candidates on the ballot and heightened media coverage of key races.

”We have a well-rounded effort going on here today trying to get signatures for all issues and not just Roe v. Wade. So it would hopefully bring in more people who maybe would have passed us previously, so they can start getting educated on our political system and the process of getting involved,” said Tucker.

Tucker emphasizes the importance of American government courses and attending local municipal meetings as a way to better understand democracy.

”We are the future. And so we need to be educating ourselves, making decisions for ourselves because we’re creating the world that we’re going to live in for the rest of our lives and for our children or grandchildren. And so it’s important to get involved,” said Tucker.

Their goal is to have abortion rights back on the ballot in November 2024.

