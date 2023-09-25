An event at Black Hills State University aims to restore abortion rights by 2024

(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Sisters United and Black Hills State students encouraged people to register to vote in an effort to collect signatures for a petition aimed at putting Roe v. Wade on the ballot.

An event initiated by a Black Hills State student aimed to gather signatures, primarily for abortion to get on the 2024 ballot. Although voter registration was not a requirement to sign the petition, it was noticed that most students on campus were not registered to vote.

”When we run into a student that wants to sign but they can’t because we’re not ready to vote, we’re getting them registered to vote, and then on October 24, same place, same time, either be square, we will be having petitions again. I’m getting those people that got registered to vote, but we’re not able to sign; they’ll be able to sign this petition,” said Black Hills State University student Madison Tucker.

According to the U.S. Census, there’s been a spike in voter registration during presidential election years due to the increased number of candidates on the ballot and heightened media coverage of key races.

”We have a well-rounded effort going on here today trying to get signatures for all issues and not just Roe v. Wade. So it would hopefully bring in more people who maybe would have passed us previously, so they can start getting educated on our political system and the process of getting involved,” said Tucker.

Tucker emphasizes the importance of American government courses and attending local municipal meetings as a way to better understand democracy.

”We are the future. And so we need to be educating ourselves, making decisions for ourselves because we’re creating the world that we’re going to live in for the rest of our lives and for our children or grandchildren. And so it’s important to get involved,” said Tucker.

Their goal is to have abortion rights back on the ballot in November 2024.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jacob Weasel, the first known Lakota to summit Mt. Everest.
Lakota Surgeon summits Everest with purpose
Cattle on ranch
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle herd
Residents of this mobile home park feel repair requests have been inconsistent.
Mobile Home residents continue to face conflict with management
Main menu of Midwest 90: Rapid City.
Video game Midwest 90: Rapid City releases first demo
The murder trial of Richard Hirth was cancelled due to an issue with a defense expert witness.
Hirth murder trial cancelled due to witness being ‘compromised’

Latest News

The unique Crazy Horse Memorial light show is ending due to outdated equipment after 17 years.
Crazy Horse Memorial bids farewell to laser light show after 17 years
Non-profit Black Hills Road Trip to Hope provides financial assistance for breast cancer patients
Cypher was voted this weeks cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pet of the week: Cypher
Joe and his son Patrick like to spend time together exercising and watching Disney movies.
How Shared Living gives adults with special needs independence