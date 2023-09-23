The need for food in the community is increasing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most non-profits raise the most money for their organizations during the final few months of the year, according to donorbox.org.

To kick start the months of giving back, September is Hunger Action Month.

All the foodbanks that are a part of the Feeding America network come together to raise awareness that the need for food is growing, and to encourage people to donate.

“We’ve had some great volunteers come through and were really appreciative of their support. Our board has been so committed to Hunger Action Month and they actually have been matching donations. So, this month if you donate a dollar our board is willing to donate a dollar in return,” said Kimberly Wallace, western volunteer director, Feeding South Dakota.

Every dollar donated can be turned into six meals.

According to South Dakota State University 31 out of 66 counties in the state are considered a food desert, meaning they have limited access to a grocery store therefore limited access to food.

Feeding South Dakota is currently helping all 66 counties, which can have an impact on the donations they are able to give out.

“We like to take this time to remind everyone, particularly before the holidays start, there are people in our community that are food insecure and need your support. We have programs that are able to alleviate that, but we also need your support to run those programs,” said Wallace.

Last year, Feeding America was able to hand out more than five billion meals.

