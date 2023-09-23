Live interview with SD Mines head volleyball coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka
Hardrockers head coach chats about her team’s season and this weekend’s matches
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines volleyball team fell to Regis 3-0 Friday night. Before the match we had a chance to chat with Hardrockers head coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka. Mines is now 6-5 on the season and hosts CSU-Pueblo Saturday at 3:00.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.