Live interview with SD Mines head volleyball coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka

Hardrockers head coach chats about her team’s season and this weekend’s matches
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines volleyball team fell to Regis 3-0 Friday night. Before the match we had a chance to chat with Hardrockers head coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka. Mines is now 6-5 on the season and hosts CSU-Pueblo Saturday at 3:00.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of this mobile home park feel repair requests have been inconsistent.
Mobile Home residents continue to face conflict with management
The murder trial of Richard Hirth was cancelled due to an issue with a defense expert witness.
Hirth murder trial cancelled due to witness being ‘compromised’
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man convicted of shooting at construction workers sentenced to 45 years in prison
Fatal crash in Todd County
Affordable housing in Rapid City, SD.
Rapid City residents continue to struggle to afford housing

Latest News

9-23 MINES LIVE
Live interview with SD Mines head volleyball coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka
Friday Night Hike, September 22, pt. 1
Friday Night Hike, September 22, pt. 1
Friday Night Hike, September 22, pt. 2
Friday Night Hike, September 22, pt. 2
Friday Night Hike, September 22, pt. 2
Friday Night Hike, September 22, pt. 2