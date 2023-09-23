Lakota Surgeon summits Everest with purpose

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 29,032 feet, that’s equivalent to about 80 football fields, it’s also the peak of Mt. Everest. A summit many mountaineers aspire to complete.

Dr. Jacob Weasel, a Rapid City surgeon reached Mt. Everest’s peak in May leaving along an eagle feather, blessed by his friend Rick Two Dogs. Weasel says the blessed eagle feather was gifted to him as “a symbol of the Lakota people and Native people across North America.” A remarkable symbol, since Weasel is the first known Lakota to reach the highest point on Earth.

After Weasel’s descent, he still climbs mountains, and he continues to pour effort into his non-profit, the Wopila Project. Weasel’s work through the Wopila Project will bring a playground to Lakota Homes in Rapid City and women’s clinics to Nepal.

Learn more about the Wopila Project and his journey 29,000 feet up in the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.