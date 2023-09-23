Dinosaur Park renovation’s are almost finished

The construction is scheduled to be completed in winter, weather permitting.
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As of October 1st, Dinosaur Park will be closed to public access as construction continues.

The more than $3 million project was approved as part of the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Capital Improvement Projects. Since the parks creation in 1936, multiple maintenance and renovation projects have been completed to the area. The park has been undergoing stair and ADA updates for almost a year now, and the end is in sight.

”The construction project is scheduled to move into the fall and maybe even the winter months, it all depends on the weather. The project is supposed to be completed by the time the park is opened next May,” said Chuck McLain with Dinosaur Park.

The Dinosaur Park visitor center closes on September 30th, and will reopen May 1st.

