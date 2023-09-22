Wojtanowicz twins shining for STM girls soccer team

Camryn and Claire Wojtanowicz a force for the Cavaliers
By Vic Quick
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Not many of us know what it is like to have a twin sibling. Camryn and Claire Wojtanowicz are twin sisters and they are a dynamic force on the soccer field for St. Thomas More. They are looking to finish up their high school career with a strong showing in the upcoming playoffs.

