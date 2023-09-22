Showers and storms today; warm and dry Sunday and next week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A strong upper level low will move from Wyoming into western South Dakota today and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will form ahead of this low this morning into this afternoon. Some strong storms are possible toward the Nebraska border.

The low moves east Saturday, with gusty winds and a few showers on its back side. The track of this low is such that the heaviest, steadiest rainfall will be north of Rapid City, generally from southeast Montana through northern South Dakota.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with still some breezy conditions. Next week looks warm and dry, at least through Thursday. Near 80 degree highs are possible midweek.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.