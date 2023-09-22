‘Extraordinist’ Craig Karges challenges skeptics’ beliefs

By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s unbelievable, and some people believe the work of Craig Karges is impossible.

Karges is an award-winning illusionist, titling himself an “extraordinist.” His work mixes the enchantment of magic with the science of psychology while teasing our instincts. Karges tries to prove to his audience that nothing is impossible.

Karges is a professional illusionist and if you think he is lying and uses planned audience members you might be wrong. If you can prove he uses stooges, he will pay $100,000 to charity.

Karges will perform at the Matthew’s Opera House in Spearfish on Sept. 22. To get your tickets, click here.

To check out Karges’s work for yourself check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

