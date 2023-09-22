A cool start to the weekend with showers at times

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is going to be a cool start to the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s across the region. Scattered showers are likely in the morning and should taper off through the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 40 mph, making for a breezy day.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s. It will be a bit breezy across western South Dakota with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

It is going to be warmer with plenty of sunshine next week. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for much of KOTA Territory and skies will be sunny for much of the week.

