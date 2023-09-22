Annual festival for book lovers is coming to the Northern Hills

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Preparations are under way for the 21st annual South Dakota Festival of Books this year in Deadwood.

More than 70 authors are anticipated to participate in 100 events during the festival. This gathers the best regional and national writers with readers for conversations, presentations, panel discussions, and book signings.

Organizers are excited to see the impact the festival will have on the community.

“People don’t always realize it, but South Dakota and the Black Hills have a very involved and very in-depth writing community. It’s almost like meeting a rock star when they meet their favorite authors,’ said South Dakota Center for the Book Director Jennifer Widman.

The festival is Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of this mobile home park feel repair requests have been inconsistent.
Mobile Home residents continue to face conflict with management
Fatal crash in Todd County
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man convicted of shooting at construction workers sentenced to 45 years in prison
Affordable housing in Rapid City, SD.
Rapid City residents continue to struggle to afford housing
A independent bookstore that needs the community support to open

Latest News

The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Annual festival for book lovers is coming to the Northern Hills
Monument Health achieves Magnet recognition
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Monument Magnet recognition
Sioux Park in Rapid City.
Rapid City foresters want to plant more trees in the area