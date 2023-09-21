Year round Black Hills Farmers Market is transitioning to fall season

Fresh produce is on sale.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The farmer’s market is known for its wide array of fresh produce, plants, and other delightful offerings. In Rapid City the Black Hills Farmers Market has been operating year-round for the past six years.

The farmers market sustains local small businesses year-round by having a steady customer flow, promoting economic stability and growth. Additionally, it differentiates itself by offering fall produce like squash and pumpkins, which helps maintain a diverse supply.

”We don’t have as much produce to offer. So we don’t have as many vendors during the wintertime, so we have a little shorter season for people to come down and shop, but we still want to be available for those that like to attend market,”Amber Herder, Black Hills Farmers Market Board President

The year-round availability of the Farmer’s market ensures customers can enjoy fresh, seasonal locally grown products, when other options become limited.

