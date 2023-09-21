Scattered storms are on tap for Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many, with a few in the 40s.

Friday will be cooler with temperatures in the 60s for much of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. There will be a few rounds of storms during the day. Round one will move through during the morning and middle of the day with round two developing during the late afternoon and evening hours. Round two could impact high school football games.

There is the potential for a few storms to become strong to severe on Friday. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat with any storms that become severe, but there is a low threat for an isolated tornado.

Showers and storms continue Friday night into Saturday, along with the cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s to begin the weekend. The storm system clears out Saturday night into Sunday morning and skies become mostly sunny for much of Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Next week will be gorgeous. Highs will be in the 70s for many with plenty of sunshine.

