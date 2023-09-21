Rapid City residents continue to struggle to afford housing

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 27% of renters live in poverty due to a lack of affordable housing.
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 27% of renters live in poverty due to a lack of affordable housing.

Chris Huber, director of philanthropy with Black Hills Community Development, says the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Rapid City, is around 1,200 dollars, meaning you need to make about $51,000 annually for it to be considered affordable.

“HUD, the housing and urban development federal program, talks about affordable housing as 30% of your income, or less. So if you’re paying more than 30% of your income, you are not in affordable housing,” said Huber.

With more than 14% of Rapid City residents considered to be living in poverty, for many, owning a house is starting to look more like a dream than a reality.

“We have a need for more affordable housing in the Black Hills. We’re seeing rising rent, we’re seeing rising single-family homes. Vacancy rates, we read a report just the other day, it’s about 1.5%. A healthy vacancy rate is 5-6%. So there’s just simply not enough housing out there for individuals, especially in the below-market range,” Huber continued.

For more information on affordable housing programs, you can follow these links:

SD Housing

PCHRC

