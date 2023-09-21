Rapid City Council finalizes budget

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council finalized the city budget for the 2024 fiscal year on Monday.

This came after the council’s second reading which took place on September 5.

One of the council’s major changes was re-distributing $60,000 from Journey On and allocating those funds to Volunteers of America. The other was the re-distribution of $150,00 from the council contingency budget and putting that money towards the Early Childhood Connections program, also known as the ECC.

Mayor Jason Salamun had this to say about the changes, “Well I think it’s reflective of everybody else’s budget. I think a lot of folks have seen a lot of their expenses go up. Fuel, housing materials, you know when we go to the grocery store. Even if you go get a coffee, all of the price of goods have gone up and the city has felt the same thing.”

The city council also made a last-minute push to add more funding to the sports commission in which they reallocated $50,000 from the mayoral budget and $25,000 from community development with the hope of potentially bringing more youth and adult sports tournaments to the area next year.

