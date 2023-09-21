Local sports icon James “Pev” Evans passes away at the age of 90

Evans played college football at Nebraska and was a Post 22 coach
By Vic Quick
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:50 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -James “Pev” Evans passed away on Sunday at the age of 90. The life long Rapid City resident was a standout football player at Rapid City Central before heading to the University of Nebrsaka. In Lincoln Evans was a top lineman and kicker for the Huskers. Evans was a part of Nebraska’s 1955 Orange Bowl team. Evans was the head coach of the Post 22 baseball team from 1953 to 59. He also served as an assistant to Dave Ploof from 1972 to 2011. Evans was also a successful dentist founding Evans Orthodontics.

