Lead mayor responds about Golden Ridge Senior Living sale

Housing has been an ongoing issue in Lead, and now there will be one less senior living facility
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People at Golden Ridge Senior Living need to look for other housing options as the building is in the process of being sold.

The co-owners of the building publicly said that the senior living home was listed for sale because of one of the owner’s health issues.

Part of the current realtor listing for the building description reads, “Facility is priced under re-production cost. Could even be converted to memory care or possibly even apartments.”

According to the Lead mayor, Ron Everett, the owners intend to help with finding alternate housing for people living there.

“It’s unfortunate, every community needs to have a facility like that and just hope there’s enough residents in it to make it profitable for whoever owns the building,” Everett said.

The buyer of Golden Ridge Senior Living remains anonymous while the deal is under contract.

“It’s a private business and the cities can only do so much, and we have tax incentive if they were maybe remodeling or making it a different kind of building. We could have given them tax incentives but as far as helping them financially support it, that’s really not something the cities or governments can get into,” Everett said.

