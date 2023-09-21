In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Pasta with Fresh Tomato Sauce

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fresh ingredients come together to make this nice, flavorful pasta sauce. Enjoy with a nice Pinot Grigio from Italy.

First, cook 1 pound of spaghetti or fettuccine in large pot of boiling, salted water, stirring occasionally until al dente. Drain and place in a large bowl.

Meanwhile, heat 1/2 cup olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute 2 to 3 large, minced garlic cloves until softened. then add 3 pints multi-colored grape tomatoes, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and a pinch of sugar. Pour in 1/8 cup of dry white wine. Cook until tomatoes burst and release their juices, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Toss sauce with pasta; add 1/4 cup chopped Italian flat leaf parsley. Top with grated Parmesan cheese and serve immediately.

