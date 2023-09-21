Better chances for showers and storms today.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today we’ll see mostly cloudy skies at times with a few sprinkles early today, and scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. One or two strong storms will be possible in south-central South Dakota today, with hail and gusty winds.

As an upper level low approaches the area Friday, showers and storms will become a bit more widespread. Temperatures will be cooler due to the clouds and precipitation with highs only in the 50s and 60s.

The low moves northeast Saturday, focusing the heaviest, steadiest rain in northwest through central South Dakota, largely north and east of Rapid City.

Sunshine returns Sunday, and sunny, warmer weather can be expected Monday through Wednesday.

