Suspects charged with first-degree murder

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The two suspects in a murder Saturday morning made their initial appearance in Pennington County Court on Tuesday.

Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29; and 28-year-old Craig Returns from Scout were both charged with the first-degree murder of Glennard Gunn.

Gunn’s body was found in an alley behind the 100 block of East Boulevard North early Saturday morning.

Prosecutors said there is video of the two trying to hide the body.

Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma set their bond at $2 million each.

They also face either the death penalty or life without parole if they’re convicted.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Rapid City police arrest two suspects in fatal assault investigation
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man caught in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sting sentenced to 10 years in prison
Pedestrian struck
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash near Belvidere Saturday morning
Marijuana dispensary in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
How cannabis helped change a community

Latest News

Both chambers of Congress are working to fund the federal government before money runs out at...
South Dakota Representative Johnson works to avoid government shutdown
This is a list of employers that will be at Wednesday's event.
Find the right job at Hire the Hills
The Inaugural Gladys Pyle Award is an effort to encourage young people to vote
Empowering the future: Why voter registration matters for young adults
Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
New York man faces first-degree murder charges