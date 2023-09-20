Rapid City Council greenlights indoor shooting range regulations

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, the Rapid City Council approved regulations allowing indoor shooting ranges within city limits.

This means the approval will allow for regulations on the locations and construction of indoor shooting ranges within city limits. The ordinance intends to balance and lessen the adverse effects on neighboring properties if a shooting range were to be built in Rapid City.

Indoor shooting ranges, as permitted, can be built in general commercial, light industrial, and public zoning districts.

“Meaning it only requires a building permit if it meets certain design standards that go to noise, safety, bulletproofed, and the operation of the facility,” said Rapid City Community Development Director Vicki Fisher.

In addition, for the range to be permitted, the facility must be located 250 feet from buildings such as churches, schools, child care centers, or any residential area.

If you are interested in reading more about the ordinance, you can read the full document by clicking here.

