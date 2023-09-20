Pennington County Commissioners discuss a 2 percent pay increase for law enforcement

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, talks for a 2 percent wage increase for law enforcement staff, correctional officers and detox technicians started back in July. Tuesday, that wage hike was approved by the Pennington County Commissioners.

For detox supervisors, that means roughly a $2.10 an hour increase according to the sheriff.

“Almost all of those positions are starting at a minimum of $20 an hour and our techs gap we’re starting at a little over $17 an hour,” said Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller.

The idea is to make wages more competitive. Wages in Western South Dakota are improving and recruitment and retention for public safety positions are too.

“Combined with the raises that the commission approved for overall for Pennington County at the beginning of 2024, we’re really in a pretty good position right now,” Mueller said.

A hard look at the jails and rehabilitation centers shows there is positive progress. The Pennington County jail commander, Rob Yantis, said he knows the staff could use the support.

“They’re working with people who are sometimes at the worst part of their lives, in our community and we want to make sure we have the right people who are guiding those folks back into our neighborhoods and our communities, and so we think this is a great step in acknowledging our staff,” Yantis said.

Mueller said six months ago they lacked 30 correctional officers, and increasing wages will help.

“We are on track to potentially be fully staffed in November, which is probably the first time in five years we’ve had staffing numbers that high,” Mueller said.

The next commissioners meeting will be Oct. 3 and raises within other law enforcement groups should be on the agenda.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Rapid City police arrest two suspects in fatal assault investigation
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man caught in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sting sentenced to 10 years in prison
Pedestrian struck
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash near Belvidere Saturday morning
Marijuana dispensary in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
How cannabis helped change a community

Latest News

Deadly shooting investigation
Coroner responding to shooting in Pickens County
Texas Rangers providing game-day security for more then a decade
High School Sports
High School Sports
Rafters player injured
Rafters player injured
LST-325 brings thousands to Hannibal as fall tourism season kicks off