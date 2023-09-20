New York man faces first-degree murder charges

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (kota) - A New York man charged in the death of a man found in the grass near Rapid Creek off Omaha Street on Friday was in Seventh Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

Phillip Chips, 50 of Amsterdam, NY, is accused of stabbing another man. Police say an autopsy showed the victim died of a fatal stab wound to the torso.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that they have video evidence and witnesses to the crime.

Chips was given a $1 million bond. He’s being held in the Pennington County Jail.

If convicted he faces the death penalty or a mandatory life sentence.

